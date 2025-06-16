Left Menu

Helicopter Snag Grounds Minister's Kriscity Survey

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal was forced to cancel an aerial survey of Kriscity SEZ in Andhra Pradesh after the helicopter assigned for the flight developed a technical snag. The snag occurred while Goyal was at the Tiruchanoor temple, prompting his return to New Delhi on a special flight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:32 IST
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's planned aerial survey of Kriscity SEZ in Andhra Pradesh was abruptly canceled on Monday due to a technical anomaly in the helicopter designated for the task, informed a senior police official.

Tirupati District Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju confirmed that the decision to cancel the survey was made after apprising Minister Goyal of the helicopter's technical issue. At that moment, Goyal was conducting prayers at the Tiruchanoor temple.

Minister Goyal, who had earlier visited the Tirumala temple, proceeded to depart for New Delhi on a special midday flight. Interestingly, the malfunctioning helicopter is reputed to be frequently employed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, prompting an intelligence department inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

