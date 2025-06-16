Tipra Motha Party's New Dawn for Indigenous Farmers

The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), a strategic ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura, has unveiled plans to form a dedicated wing for indigenous farmers.

This development is part of TMP's ongoing efforts to consolidate its base among agricultural communities ahead of the crucial Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election scheduled for next year.

The initiative, endorsed by TMP leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, is designed to empower farmers by branding and marketing indigenous products like bamboo and mangoes, positioning them on both national and international stages.