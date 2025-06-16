Left Menu

Tipra Motha Party's New Dawn for Indigenous Farmers

The Tipra Motha Party (TMP) plans to establish a wing for indigenous farmers to bolster its influence ahead of the upcoming TTAADC election. The initiative aims to help farmers market and sell local produce globally, fostering economic empowerment within the tribal community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 16-06-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 19:03 IST
Tipra Motha Party's New Dawn for Indigenous Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), a strategic ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura, has unveiled plans to form a dedicated wing for indigenous farmers.

This development is part of TMP's ongoing efforts to consolidate its base among agricultural communities ahead of the crucial Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election scheduled for next year.

The initiative, endorsed by TMP leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, is designed to empower farmers by branding and marketing indigenous products like bamboo and mangoes, positioning them on both national and international stages.

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025