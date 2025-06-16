Tipra Motha Party's New Dawn for Indigenous Farmers
The Tipra Motha Party (TMP) plans to establish a wing for indigenous farmers to bolster its influence ahead of the upcoming TTAADC election. The initiative aims to help farmers market and sell local produce globally, fostering economic empowerment within the tribal community.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 16-06-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 19:03 IST
- Country:
- India
The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), a strategic ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura, has unveiled plans to form a dedicated wing for indigenous farmers.
This development is part of TMP's ongoing efforts to consolidate its base among agricultural communities ahead of the crucial Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election scheduled for next year.
The initiative, endorsed by TMP leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, is designed to empower farmers by branding and marketing indigenous products like bamboo and mangoes, positioning them on both national and international stages.
