Supreme Court Rejects Ed Sheeran Copyright Appeal Linked to Marvin Gaye Hit
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to revive a copyright lawsuit against Ed Sheeran, who was accused of copying elements of Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On' in his song 'Thinking Out Loud.' The lawsuit, brought by Structured Asset Sales, has been dismissed due to common musical elements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 19:27 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed a bid to reignite a copyright lawsuit accusing pop star Ed Sheeran of borrowing from Marvin Gaye's 1973 classic 'Let's Get It On' for his 'Thinking Out Loud.'
Structured Asset Sales, which holds an interest in Gaye's work, appealed after a lower court ruled against their claim.
The lawsuit contended that Sheeran's track unlawfully used elements like melody and rhythm. However, judges found these too common for copyright. Consequently, the Supreme Court's decision solidifies a previous jury's ruling in favor of Sheeran.
