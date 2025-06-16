Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects Ed Sheeran Copyright Appeal Linked to Marvin Gaye Hit

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to revive a copyright lawsuit against Ed Sheeran, who was accused of copying elements of Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On' in his song 'Thinking Out Loud.' The lawsuit, brought by Structured Asset Sales, has been dismissed due to common musical elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 19:27 IST
Supreme Court Rejects Ed Sheeran Copyright Appeal Linked to Marvin Gaye Hit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed a bid to reignite a copyright lawsuit accusing pop star Ed Sheeran of borrowing from Marvin Gaye's 1973 classic 'Let's Get It On' for his 'Thinking Out Loud.'

Structured Asset Sales, which holds an interest in Gaye's work, appealed after a lower court ruled against their claim.

The lawsuit contended that Sheeran's track unlawfully used elements like melody and rhythm. However, judges found these too common for copyright. Consequently, the Supreme Court's decision solidifies a previous jury's ruling in favor of Sheeran.

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025