Supreme Court Rejects Ed Sheeran Copyright Appeal Linked to Marvin Gaye Hit

The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed a bid to reignite a copyright lawsuit accusing pop star Ed Sheeran of borrowing from Marvin Gaye's 1973 classic 'Let's Get It On' for his 'Thinking Out Loud.'

Structured Asset Sales, which holds an interest in Gaye's work, appealed after a lower court ruled against their claim.

The lawsuit contended that Sheeran's track unlawfully used elements like melody and rhythm. However, judges found these too common for copyright. Consequently, the Supreme Court's decision solidifies a previous jury's ruling in favor of Sheeran.