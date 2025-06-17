Togo Suspends French Broadcasters Amidst Media Impartiality Concerns

Togo has halted broadcasts from French networks Radio France Internationale and France 24 for three months, citing impartiality concerns, according to the nation's audiovisual authority.

The decision, attributed to repeated failures in fact-checking and unbiased reporting, comes as President Faure Gnassingbe faces scrutiny over constitutional changes prolonging his tenure, described by critics as a 'constitutional coup.'

The suspension occurs against a backdrop of rising tensions within Togo, where public protests are scheduled despite an official ban, raising questions about media freedoms and governance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)