Togo Suspends French Broadcasters Amidst Media Impartiality Concerns
Togo has suspended broadcasts by French networks RFI and France 24 for alleged impartiality issues. The move comes amidst criticism over constitutional changes favoring President Gnassingbe's prolonged rule. Local media groups hope for a resolution as protest tensions mount in the politically sensitive region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lome | Updated: 17-06-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 00:49 IST
- Togo
Togo has halted broadcasts from French networks Radio France Internationale and France 24 for three months, citing impartiality concerns, according to the nation's audiovisual authority.
The decision, attributed to repeated failures in fact-checking and unbiased reporting, comes as President Faure Gnassingbe faces scrutiny over constitutional changes prolonging his tenure, described by critics as a 'constitutional coup.'
The suspension occurs against a backdrop of rising tensions within Togo, where public protests are scheduled despite an official ban, raising questions about media freedoms and governance in the region.
