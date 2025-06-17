Captain Sabharwal's Final Journey: Honoring a Tragic Hero

The remains of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, pilot of the Air India flight that tragically went down in Ahmedabad, were transported to Mumbai on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

Arriving at Mumbai airport on a morning flight, Captain Sabharwal's casket will be taken to his Powai residence in Jal Vayu Vihar by his family. It will remain there for an hour for mourners to pay their respects before cremation rites are conducted at Chakala electric cremation ground.

The Air India flight AI-171, which was London-bound, crashed on June 12, claiming the lives of almost all 242 passengers and crew on board, as well as 29 people on the ground. Co-piloted by First Officer Clive Kundar, the flight had Captain Sabharwal at the helm.

(With inputs from agencies.)