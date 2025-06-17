Left Menu

Smooth Journey: No Hurdles for Annual Palkhi Procession

Union minister Murlidhar Mohol assured that devotees will face no hurdles during the 'palkhi' processions in Maharashtra. The processions, involving the palkhis of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar, occur annually and involve warkaris traveling from Pune to Pandharpur. Arrangements have been reviewed to ensure a seamless event.

Updated: 17-06-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 11:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Murlidhar Mohol promised a seamless experience for devotees participating in the annual 'palkhi' processions starting from Pune, Maharashtra.

The palkhis, dedicated to Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar, are an integral part of the warkari tradition, held annually to honor Lord Vitthal at his temple in Pandharpur, Solapur district.

To ensure the smooth flow of the processions, a review of the route has been conducted with Pune authorities. Safety measures, including barricades, have been planned to manage bottlenecks, guaranteeing an obstacle-free journey for the warkaris.

