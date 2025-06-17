Smooth Journey: No Hurdles for Annual Palkhi Procession

Union minister Murlidhar Mohol promised a seamless experience for devotees participating in the annual 'palkhi' processions starting from Pune, Maharashtra.

The palkhis, dedicated to Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar, are an integral part of the warkari tradition, held annually to honor Lord Vitthal at his temple in Pandharpur, Solapur district.

To ensure the smooth flow of the processions, a review of the route has been conducted with Pune authorities. Safety measures, including barricades, have been planned to manage bottlenecks, guaranteeing an obstacle-free journey for the warkaris.