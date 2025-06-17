Smooth Journey: No Hurdles for Annual Palkhi Procession
Union minister Murlidhar Mohol assured that devotees will face no hurdles during the 'palkhi' processions in Maharashtra. The processions, involving the palkhis of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar, occur annually and involve warkaris traveling from Pune to Pandharpur. Arrangements have been reviewed to ensure a seamless event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-06-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 11:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Union minister Murlidhar Mohol promised a seamless experience for devotees participating in the annual 'palkhi' processions starting from Pune, Maharashtra.
The palkhis, dedicated to Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar, are an integral part of the warkari tradition, held annually to honor Lord Vitthal at his temple in Pandharpur, Solapur district.
To ensure the smooth flow of the processions, a review of the route has been conducted with Pune authorities. Safety measures, including barricades, have been planned to manage bottlenecks, guaranteeing an obstacle-free journey for the warkaris.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sonny's Enterprises Boosts Innovation with New Global Capability Center in Pune
Sonny's Enterprises Opens Global Capability Center in Pune
Godrej Properties Expands in Pune with Major Housing Project
Sebi, IEPFA conduct first 'Niveshak Shivir' in Pune; over 450 investors participated
Pune: Police arrest 3, recover indigenous arms, ammunition worth over Rs 8 lakh