Supreme Court Defends 'Thug Life' Release Amidst Controversy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday admonished the Karnataka government as actor Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' remained unscreened in state theatres.

A bench comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law, condemning mob culture and unauthorised interventions in cinema releases.

The judges highlighted that films with a CBFC certificate should be screened, rebuking the state's failure to curb threats against the film's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)