Supreme Court Defends 'Thug Life' Release Amidst Controversy
The Supreme Court criticized the Karnataka government for not screening Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' due to external pressures. Emphasizing freedom of speech, the court insisted on upholding the rule of law, rebuking any attempts by mobs to influence cinema releases without official orders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:11 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Tuesday admonished the Karnataka government as actor Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' remained unscreened in state theatres.
A bench comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law, condemning mob culture and unauthorised interventions in cinema releases.
The judges highlighted that films with a CBFC certificate should be screened, rebuking the state's failure to curb threats against the film's release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kamal Haasan Faces Apology Demand Amid Film Screening Controversy
SC gives one-day time to Karnataka govt to apprise it about release of film 'Thug Life' in state, says rule of law must be established.
India, Canada vibrant democracies, bound by shared commitment to rule of law: MEA ahead of G7 meeting.
Mutual trust in democracy, rule of law form strong foundation of our ties, PM Modi on India-Cyprus relationship.
Rule of law says film with CBFC clearance has to be released in every state: SC on release of 'Thug Life' in Karnataka.