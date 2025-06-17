Left Menu

Supreme Court Defends 'Thug Life' Release Amidst Controversy

The Supreme Court criticized the Karnataka government for not screening Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' due to external pressures. Emphasizing freedom of speech, the court insisted on upholding the rule of law, rebuking any attempts by mobs to influence cinema releases without official orders.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday admonished the Karnataka government as actor Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' remained unscreened in state theatres.

A bench comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law, condemning mob culture and unauthorised interventions in cinema releases.

The judges highlighted that films with a CBFC certificate should be screened, rebuking the state's failure to curb threats against the film's release.

