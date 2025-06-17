Joseph Kosinski's 'F1' Crashes Into Reality

Director Joseph Kosinski has laid the foundations of authenticity in his forthcoming movie 'F1,' starring Brad Pitt, by basing many of its intense crash sequences on real-life events. At the New York City premiere, Kosinski shared that almost every scenario in the film draws inspiration from actual incidents.

"Almost every situation in this film is inspired by real-life events," Kosinski stated. The cinematic portrayal of crashes in Las Vegas and other locations reflects meticulous planning, with Kosinski dedicating a year to storyboarding. The director emphasized the diligent efforts of his experienced crew to ensure each scene was executed to perfection.

While discussing the casting of Brad Pitt over frequent collaborator Tom Cruise, Kosinski expressed that Cruise's approach can be "a little more scaring." Nevertheless, both actors possess exceptional driving skills suited for the racing drama. The film, which saw many crew members transition from working on 'Top Gun: Maverick,' is slated for a theatrical release on June 27.

