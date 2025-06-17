Left Menu

Joseph Kosinski's 'F1' Crashes Into Reality

Director Joseph Kosinski reveals his film 'F1' starring Brad Pitt is inspired by real crash events. With a skilled crew, and intense storyboarding, the film promises authenticity. Despite past collaborations with Tom Cruise, Kosinski chose Pitt for a less intimidating experience, set to release on June 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:42 IST
Joseph Kosinski's 'F1' Crashes Into Reality
F1 Poster (Photo: YouTube/ @WarnerBrosPictures). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Director Joseph Kosinski has laid the foundations of authenticity in his forthcoming movie 'F1,' starring Brad Pitt, by basing many of its intense crash sequences on real-life events. At the New York City premiere, Kosinski shared that almost every scenario in the film draws inspiration from actual incidents.

"Almost every situation in this film is inspired by real-life events," Kosinski stated. The cinematic portrayal of crashes in Las Vegas and other locations reflects meticulous planning, with Kosinski dedicating a year to storyboarding. The director emphasized the diligent efforts of his experienced crew to ensure each scene was executed to perfection.

While discussing the casting of Brad Pitt over frequent collaborator Tom Cruise, Kosinski expressed that Cruise's approach can be "a little more scaring." Nevertheless, both actors possess exceptional driving skills suited for the racing drama. The film, which saw many crew members transition from working on 'Top Gun: Maverick,' is slated for a theatrical release on June 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025