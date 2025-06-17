Breaking Barriers in Tech: Women Leaders Rising

In the fast-paced world of technology, women aspiring to leadership roles face unique challenges. Preeti Lobana, Vice President and Country Manager for Google India, shares powerful advice for breaking these barriers: unwavering focus on goals, constant skill development, and building a support network comprising mentors and allies.

Statistics from Nasscom reveal that while women make up about 36% of India's tech workforce, their presence dwindles to a mere 5% at top leadership levels. This sharp drop highlights a systemic gap that needs addressing. Despite these obstacles, Lobana's message remains optimistic: with determination and the right support, no barrier is too high.

Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President at Nasscom, notes a positive trend as more women ascend to leadership roles in technology, driven by initiatives like Global Capability Centre momentum and mentorship programs. The increasing presence of women on the Nasscom Executive Council underscores this progress.