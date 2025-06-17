Celebrity Clash in Rome: Depardieu Faces Legal Battle

In a fresh twist to Gerard Depardieu's legal woes, an Italian court has given the acclaimed French actor a deadline to resolve a dispute over an alleged assault on a veteran Italian photographer.

The incident involved Rino Barillari, a celebrity paparazzo, and occurred last year outside a restaurant in Rome. Depardieu, represented by lawyer Fabrizio Siggia, attended the initial hearing remotely.

The fateful day in May 2024 saw tensions flare as Barillari snapped photos of Depardieu and his partner, leading to a confrontation at the famed Harry's Bar. The case now hinges on whether the parties can settle before an October court date.

(With inputs from agencies.)