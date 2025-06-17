Left Menu

Celebrity Clash in Rome: Depardieu Faces Legal Battle

French actor Gerard Depardieu is involved in a legal dispute, accused of assaulting Italian photographer Rino Barillari in Rome last year. The case is set to proceed to court unless settled by October. Depardieu's legal troubles extend beyond Italy, as he faces charges in France as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:25 IST
Celebrity Clash in Rome: Depardieu Faces Legal Battle
Gerard Depardieu

In a fresh twist to Gerard Depardieu's legal woes, an Italian court has given the acclaimed French actor a deadline to resolve a dispute over an alleged assault on a veteran Italian photographer.

The incident involved Rino Barillari, a celebrity paparazzo, and occurred last year outside a restaurant in Rome. Depardieu, represented by lawyer Fabrizio Siggia, attended the initial hearing remotely.

The fateful day in May 2024 saw tensions flare as Barillari snapped photos of Depardieu and his partner, leading to a confrontation at the famed Harry's Bar. The case now hinges on whether the parties can settle before an October court date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025