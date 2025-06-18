Panchayat Season 4: A Blend of Drama and Intrigue Unfolds

Fans of the acclaimed comedy-drama series 'Panchayat' are eagerly anticipating the release of its fourth season, scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on June 24. Actor Chandan Roy, known for his portrayal of Vikas Shukla, shared his enthusiasm and insights about the upcoming season in a recent interview with ANI.

Roy expressed that Season 4 is his personal favorite in the series, promising an engaging narrative filled with unexpected twists that build on the show's beloved elements. He hinted at exaggerated scenarios that draw inspiration from everyday life in rural North India, promising to captivate audiences under familiar settings like the peepal tree and the bustling tea stalls.

The previous season concluded with high stakes and unanswered questions that left viewers on edge—Phulera's political landscape sees heightened tensions following a dramatic clash with MLA Chandrakishore's men. With the teaser hinting at an intense political rivalry, the return of familiar faces like Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta promises to deliver a gripping narrative under the deft direction of Deepak Kumar Mishra.