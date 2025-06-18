R&B sensation R. Kelly is at the heart of a new legal controversy following a hospitalization for an apparent drug overdose. The incident has raised alarm, as allegations surface suggesting that prison officials may have orchestrated an overdose as part of a broader scheme to harm the singer. Currently serving time for racketeering and sex trafficking, Kelly's condition has thrust him back into solitary confinement.

According to a court filing by his attorney Beau Brindley, Kelly experienced severe health issues, including vision problems and unconsciousness, necessitating emergency treatment at Duke University Hospital. Documents reveal that the overdose was possibly due to an excessive dosage administered by prison staff. Brindley describes the situation as life-threatening, calling for immediate judicial intervention.

The allegations have escalated with claims of a conspiracy targeting Kelly's life, purportedly orchestrated by federal officers. Brindley accuses officials of soliciting Kelly's murder, promising another inmate freedom in exchange for his assassination. Despite filing motions for his protection, the court has denied requests for home detention. The Bureau of Prisons remains silent on these grave claims as public and legal scrutiny intensifies.

