R. Kelly's Legal Drama: Alleged Overdose and Murder Plot
R&B singer R. Kelly, serving a federal sentence, is embroiled in a legal battle alleging an overdose orchestrated by prison staff as part of a murder plot. His attorneys claim federal officers aim to silence him for exposing corruption. Kelly's safety remains a pressing concern amidst ongoing investigations.
- Country:
- United States
R&B sensation R. Kelly is at the heart of a new legal controversy following a hospitalization for an apparent drug overdose. The incident has raised alarm, as allegations surface suggesting that prison officials may have orchestrated an overdose as part of a broader scheme to harm the singer. Currently serving time for racketeering and sex trafficking, Kelly's condition has thrust him back into solitary confinement.
According to a court filing by his attorney Beau Brindley, Kelly experienced severe health issues, including vision problems and unconsciousness, necessitating emergency treatment at Duke University Hospital. Documents reveal that the overdose was possibly due to an excessive dosage administered by prison staff. Brindley describes the situation as life-threatening, calling for immediate judicial intervention.
The allegations have escalated with claims of a conspiracy targeting Kelly's life, purportedly orchestrated by federal officers. Brindley accuses officials of soliciting Kelly's murder, promising another inmate freedom in exchange for his assassination. Despite filing motions for his protection, the court has denied requests for home detention. The Bureau of Prisons remains silent on these grave claims as public and legal scrutiny intensifies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Colombia condemns Guatemala arrest warrant for former corruption prosecutor
UPDATE 1-Guatemala issues arrest warrants for Colombia AG, former UN corruption investigator
2,300 e-autos to be deployed at metro stations; audit of PUCC centres to be conducted every 6 months to prevent corruption: Delhi CM.
Corruption Allegations Rock Tripura University Recruitments
Impeachment Motion Looms for Justice Yashwant Varma Amid Corruption Allegations