Left Menu

Harold & Kumar Blaze Back: A New Sequel Ignites

The beloved stoner comedy duo Harold Lee and Kumar Patel, played by John Cho and Kal Penn, are set to return in a new sequel. Created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, the film promises to revisit the comedic chaos and humor that fans adore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:29 IST
Harold & Kumar Blaze Back: A New Sequel Ignites
  • Country:
  • United States

The iconic duo of Harold Lee and Kumar Patel is set for a triumphant return in a brand new installment of the beloved comedy series. Played by the illustrious John Cho and Kal Penn, the characters are remembered for their antics in a series of hit stoner films.

Backed by the creators of 'Cobra Kai', Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, the new sequel will be directed by Hurwitz and Schlossberg themselves. The production is picking up steam under the aegis of Lionsgate's Mandate Pictures, signifying a promising revival of the fan-favorite franchise.

Both Cho and Penn plan to reprise their roles, bringing their signature humor back to the silver screen. This highly anticipated sequel is expected to maintain the R-rated, smoke-filled hilarity of the original films, as confirmed by the creators in a joint statement. They enthusiastically state that the time is right for Harold and Kumar to ignite the comedic spark for a new audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025