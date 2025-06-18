Left Menu

Tyler Perry Faces $260 Million Lawsuit for Alleged Sexual Harassment

Tyler Perry is accused by actor Derek Dixon of sexual harassment and assault during his time on Perry's show The Oval. Dixon alleges incidents over years, including a 2021 assault at Perry's home. Perry's attorney calls the lawsuit a "shakedown," while Dixon seeks $260 million in damages.

Updated: 18-06-2025 14:46 IST
Tyler Perry Faces $260 Million Lawsuit for Alleged Sexual Harassment
Actor Tyler Perry (Photo/@tylerperry). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tyler Perry, the prominent American actor and filmmaker, has been embroiled in a legal battle as artist Derek Dixon accuses him of sexual harassment and assault, with claims spanning several years. Dixon, who starred in Perry's BET series The Oval, has filed a lawsuit for punitive damages amounting to $260 million.

According to legal documents, the accusations center around an incident in June 2021, where an allegedly intoxicated Perry is said to have groped Dixon while at his guesthouse. The complaint also features text messages purportedly showing Perry making sexual remarks and propositions, as reported by Deadline.

In response, Perry's attorney, Matthew Boyd, condemned the allegations as a "shakedown," and expressed confidence that the claims would not stand. Boyd further suggested that Dixon's interactions with Perry were a calculated attempt to set up a scam. Details in the lawsuit depict Dixon's fear of career repercussions from refusing Perry, as well as claims of assault during meetings about a potential collaboration on a new show.

