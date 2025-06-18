Tyler Perry Faces $260 Million Lawsuit for Alleged Sexual Harassment

Tyler Perry, the prominent American actor and filmmaker, has been embroiled in a legal battle as artist Derek Dixon accuses him of sexual harassment and assault, with claims spanning several years. Dixon, who starred in Perry's BET series The Oval, has filed a lawsuit for punitive damages amounting to $260 million.

According to legal documents, the accusations center around an incident in June 2021, where an allegedly intoxicated Perry is said to have groped Dixon while at his guesthouse. The complaint also features text messages purportedly showing Perry making sexual remarks and propositions, as reported by Deadline.

In response, Perry's attorney, Matthew Boyd, condemned the allegations as a "shakedown," and expressed confidence that the claims would not stand. Boyd further suggested that Dixon's interactions with Perry were a calculated attempt to set up a scam. Details in the lawsuit depict Dixon's fear of career repercussions from refusing Perry, as well as claims of assault during meetings about a potential collaboration on a new show.

(With inputs from agencies.)