Left Menu

Finding Connection Through Space: Pixar's 'Elio' Explores Family and Independence

Pixar's latest film, 'Elio,' starring Zoe Saldana, narrates the journey of an eleven-year-old, Elio Solis, who becomes Earth's intergalactic ambassador. The film delves into parental imperfections and connections. However, challenges in audience draw may lead to low debut sales, reflecting a broader industry trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:39 IST
Finding Connection Through Space: Pixar's 'Elio' Explores Family and Independence
Elio

Pixar Animation Studios' latest offering, 'Elio,' starring Zoe Saldana, presents a narrative exploring the often-imperfect journey of parenting. Saldana highlights how parents and children can connect through shared uncertainty.

The film tracks the adventures of eleven-year-old Elio Solis, voiced by Yonas Kibreab, who unexpectedly becomes Earth's ambassador in outer space. Critics have shown appreciation, awarding 'Elio' an 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite critical acclaim, the film faces challenges in drawing audiences, typical of Hollywood's struggles with new stories. 'Elio' is forecasted for a modest opening weekend revenue of $20-30 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025