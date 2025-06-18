Left Menu

MemeCore's Blockchain Revolution: Turning Memes into Powerful Digital Assets

MemeCore's educational workshop at Greater Noida Institute of Technology introduced students to the novel concept of Meme 2.0, where memes become valuable digital assets using blockchain. The event highlighted MemeCore's mission to combine technology with cultural trends to empower communities and offer significant grants for student-led blockchain projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

MemeCore, a trailblazer in blockchain technology for meme coin communities, hosted a successful educational workshop at Greater Noida Institute of Technology. The session emphasized transforming memes into lasting cultural and economic assets with Meme 2.0, and offered a substantial ₹82 lakh grant to encourage student innovation.

During the event, blockchain educator Kalash Mamgain explained how the new Meme 2.0 paradigm allows memes to hold enduring value through blockchain. The engaging workshop, attended by over 120 participants, used entertaining memes to demystify blockchain concepts, making the learning process enjoyable and accessible.

As part of the initiative, MemeCore introduced the MemeX app, which integrates blockchain with a social media interface for easy meme coin creation and trading. With plans to expand across India, MemeCore aims to build a robust network of young blockchain enthusiasts by offering grants and mentorship.

