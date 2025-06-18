MemeCore's Blockchain Revolution: Turning Memes into Powerful Digital Assets

MemeCore, a trailblazer in blockchain technology for meme coin communities, hosted a successful educational workshop at Greater Noida Institute of Technology. The session emphasized transforming memes into lasting cultural and economic assets with Meme 2.0, and offered a substantial ₹82 lakh grant to encourage student innovation.

During the event, blockchain educator Kalash Mamgain explained how the new Meme 2.0 paradigm allows memes to hold enduring value through blockchain. The engaging workshop, attended by over 120 participants, used entertaining memes to demystify blockchain concepts, making the learning process enjoyable and accessible.

As part of the initiative, MemeCore introduced the MemeX app, which integrates blockchain with a social media interface for easy meme coin creation and trading. With plans to expand across India, MemeCore aims to build a robust network of young blockchain enthusiasts by offering grants and mentorship.

