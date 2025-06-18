Entertainment World Buzz: Legal Battles and Dinosaur Returns

Entertainment news is abuzz with riveting legal and cinematic updates. In the UK, hundreds showed their support for Irish group Kneecap's member at court, charged with a terrorism offence for displaying Hezbollah's flag during a performance. The case has drawn significant public attention.

In the U.S., Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial has seen scrutiny after the dismissal of a Black juror, despite defense concerns about maintaining racial diversity. The dismissal was made after the juror's inconsistent responses raised credibility issues, according to the presiding judge.

Meanwhile, 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' has fans excited as Scarlett Johansson joined the cast. The film revisits the thrilling dinosaur world that took her back to childhood memories. Additionally, the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to revive a copyright suit against Ed Sheeran over alleged similarities in his song 'Thinking Out Loud'.

