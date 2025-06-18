Left Menu

Entertainment World Buzz: Legal Battles and Dinosaur Returns

Current entertainment news includes Irish rap group member charged with a terrorism offence, a juror dismissal in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial raising concerns, Scarlett Johansson's nostalgia in 'Jurassic World: Rebirth', and the US Supreme Court rejecting a copyright suit against Ed Sheeran over 'Thinking Out Loud'.

Updated: 18-06-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Entertainment news is abuzz with riveting legal and cinematic updates. In the UK, hundreds showed their support for Irish group Kneecap's member at court, charged with a terrorism offence for displaying Hezbollah's flag during a performance. The case has drawn significant public attention.

In the U.S., Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial has seen scrutiny after the dismissal of a Black juror, despite defense concerns about maintaining racial diversity. The dismissal was made after the juror's inconsistent responses raised credibility issues, according to the presiding judge.

Meanwhile, 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' has fans excited as Scarlett Johansson joined the cast. The film revisits the thrilling dinosaur world that took her back to childhood memories. Additionally, the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to revive a copyright suit against Ed Sheeran over alleged similarities in his song 'Thinking Out Loud'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

