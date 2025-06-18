Cricket Legends Stir Controversy with Pataudi Trophy Renaming

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has expressed his bewilderment at the decision to rename the Pataudi Trophy to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. This move by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) intends to honor James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar, two icons of the sport.

Kapil commented on the sidelines of an event marking his undefeated 175 against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup, stating that cricket on the field should remain unchanged despite such off-field decisions. The trophy, originally named after former Indian captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, has held historical significance due to the Pataudi family's strong ties with India and England.

The shift has invited criticism from cricket personalities like Sunil Gavaskar, while a medal bearing the Pataudi name will continue the legacy. Meanwhile, as India prepares for a new Test era under Shubman Gill's leadership, Kapil advised Gill to express himself freely in the forthcoming series against England.

