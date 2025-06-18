Left Menu

Cricket Legends Stir Controversy with Pataudi Trophy Renaming

Kapil Dev has voiced surprise over the renaming of the Pataudi Trophy as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The change aims to honor cricket legends James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar, but the rebranding has faced criticism. Despite the name change, the Pataudi legacy continues through a special medal awarded to winning captains.

Updated: 18-06-2025 20:04 IST
Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has expressed his bewilderment at the decision to rename the Pataudi Trophy to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. This move by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) intends to honor James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar, two icons of the sport.

Kapil commented on the sidelines of an event marking his undefeated 175 against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup, stating that cricket on the field should remain unchanged despite such off-field decisions. The trophy, originally named after former Indian captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, has held historical significance due to the Pataudi family's strong ties with India and England.

The shift has invited criticism from cricket personalities like Sunil Gavaskar, while a medal bearing the Pataudi name will continue the legacy. Meanwhile, as India prepares for a new Test era under Shubman Gill's leadership, Kapil advised Gill to express himself freely in the forthcoming series against England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

