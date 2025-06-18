Surviving the Skies: Vishwas's Emotional Journey After Air India Tragedy

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the only survivor of the tragic Air India crash, faced a poignant moment as he led his brother Ajay's funeral procession in Diu. With visible injuries still marking his face, Vishwas carried his brother's remains, recalling the tragic event that stole so many lives.

The crash of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner claimed 241 lives, including passengers, crew, and 29 people on the ground in Ahmedabad. Amongst this tragedy, Vishwas's story of survival stands out, having escaped the doomed flight after it crashed into a medical college complex shortly after takeoff.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Vishwas in the hospital following the crash, highlighting his miraculous survival. Vishwas shared the harrowing moments of the crash and his escape, a narrative that has resonated globally as a testament to human resilience in the face of disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)