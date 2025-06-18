Historic Dialogue: Modi's Inaugural Visit to Croatia Marks New Chapter in Bilateral Relations
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first official visit to Croatia signifies a milestone in strengthening bilateral ties. Meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, Modi aims to foster cooperation amidst a pivotal geopolitical era. His visit reflects India's dedication to enhancing partnerships within the European Union.
Country:
- Croatia
In a landmark diplomatic trip, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in high-level talks with Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenković to bolster bilateral relations. This is the first visit by an Indian leader to the Balkan nation, highlighting a strategic step forward in international collaboration.
Modi's arrival signified a ceremonial inception to discussions aimed at expanding cooperation between the two nations, particularly given the current geopolitical climate. The Prime Minister also plans to meet Croatian President Zoran Milanovic to further solidify ties.
The visit reiterates India's commitment to strengthening its alliances within the European Union, as emphasized by Croatia's warm reception and diplomatic efforts to enhance relations across multiple sectors.
