Ayurveda vs. Allopathy: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Vision for Health

In a striking statement at the opening of Soma-The Ayurvedic Kitchen in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her faith in Ayurvedic treatments, contrasting them with allopathic medicine, which she noted can have side effects. She underscored the significant role Ayurveda plays alongside modern medicine.

Gupta announced plans for extensive yoga events across Delhi on June 21, coinciding with International Yoga Day. She criticized the previous government for sidelining yoga, associating it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who she credited for popularizing it globally.

The CM highlighted the global trust in India's traditional healing practices, emphasizing Delhi's status as a hub for Ayurveda. Inspired by a social media reel, she praised Soma-The Ayurvedic Kitchen for its nutritious, millet-based offerings, advocating for a return to these 'superfoods,' now popular in modern forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)