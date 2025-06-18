Left Menu

Ayurveda vs. Allopathy: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Vision for Health

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized Ayurveda's benefits at the inauguration of Soma-The Ayurvedic Kitchen, criticizing conventional medicine's side effects. She announced city-wide yoga events for International Yoga Day. Gupta praised India's ancient healing systems and highlighted the nutritional value of millet-based dishes at the cafe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:28 IST
Ayurveda vs. Allopathy: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Vision for Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking statement at the opening of Soma-The Ayurvedic Kitchen in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her faith in Ayurvedic treatments, contrasting them with allopathic medicine, which she noted can have side effects. She underscored the significant role Ayurveda plays alongside modern medicine.

Gupta announced plans for extensive yoga events across Delhi on June 21, coinciding with International Yoga Day. She criticized the previous government for sidelining yoga, associating it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who she credited for popularizing it globally.

The CM highlighted the global trust in India's traditional healing practices, emphasizing Delhi's status as a hub for Ayurveda. Inspired by a social media reel, she praised Soma-The Ayurvedic Kitchen for its nutritious, millet-based offerings, advocating for a return to these 'superfoods,' now popular in modern forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025