Entertainment Spotlight: IPOs, Courtroom Drama, Dinosaur Nostalgia & Art Auctions

An overview of the latest entertainment news: Jennifer Garner's baby food firm files for IPO, Kneecap's court case garners support, Scarlett Johansson reminisces about 'Jurassic Park,' a Gallagher brothers portrait is set for auction, and Tyler Perry faces a lawsuit for sexual harassment and assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 02:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jennifer Garner's organic baby food firm Once Upon a Farm has filed confidentially for an initial public offering in New York, insider sources reveal. The Berkeley-based company has enlisted Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan as lead underwriters, though the IPO's timing depends on market conditions.

Kneecap's Liam O'Hanna appeared in a London court over allegations of displaying a banned Hezbollah flag, drawing mass public support. His act allegedly took place during a concert in London in November 2024.

Scarlett Johansson stars in 'Jurassic World: Rebirth,' rekindling her childhood memories of the iconic dinosaur franchise. Meanwhile, a 1996 portrait of Liam and Noel Gallagher will go to auction as the Oasis brothers plan reunion gigs.

Tyler Perry faces serious allegations as 'The Oval' actor Derek Dixon accuses him of sexual harassment and assault, seeking $260 million in damages in a Los Angeles court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

