Operation Sindoor: Yoga and Unity in Symbolic Formation
The Indian Air Force marked International Yoga Day 2025 with a symbolic 'OP SINDOOR' formation at Subroto Park, New Delhi. Commemorating the 2022 Operation Sindoor, participants performed yoga, highlighting IAF's commitment to well-being. Images and updates were shared on social media, showcasing collective unity through yoga.
During the International Day of Yoga celebrations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) paid tribute to its past mission, Operation Sindoor, with a symbolic formation at Subroto Park in New Delhi. The event was part of a larger gathering of air personnel and their families engaging in yoga activities.
The 'OP SINDOOR' formation symbolizes a moment of unity and remembrance. It was laid out with light-colored mats on a blue backdrop, with participants dressed in red to represent vermilion. This homage connects to the mission launched in May to retaliate against terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.
IAF's social media channels shared updates and images, further linking the event with themes of wellness and unity. The celebration emphasized physical well-being and the IAF's ethos of 'People First Mission Always,' resonating with the vision of global harmony inspired by Prime Minister's address.
