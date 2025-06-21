Operation Sindoor: Yoga and Unity in Symbolic Formation

During the International Day of Yoga celebrations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) paid tribute to its past mission, Operation Sindoor, with a symbolic formation at Subroto Park in New Delhi. The event was part of a larger gathering of air personnel and their families engaging in yoga activities.

The 'OP SINDOOR' formation symbolizes a moment of unity and remembrance. It was laid out with light-colored mats on a blue backdrop, with participants dressed in red to represent vermilion. This homage connects to the mission launched in May to retaliate against terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

IAF's social media channels shared updates and images, further linking the event with themes of wellness and unity. The celebration emphasized physical well-being and the IAF's ethos of 'People First Mission Always,' resonating with the vision of global harmony inspired by Prime Minister's address.

(With inputs from agencies.)