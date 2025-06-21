Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Yoga and Unity in Symbolic Formation

The Indian Air Force marked International Yoga Day 2025 with a symbolic 'OP SINDOOR' formation at Subroto Park, New Delhi. Commemorating the 2022 Operation Sindoor, participants performed yoga, highlighting IAF's commitment to well-being. Images and updates were shared on social media, showcasing collective unity through yoga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:38 IST
Operation Sindoor: Yoga and Unity in Symbolic Formation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During the International Day of Yoga celebrations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) paid tribute to its past mission, Operation Sindoor, with a symbolic formation at Subroto Park in New Delhi. The event was part of a larger gathering of air personnel and their families engaging in yoga activities.

The 'OP SINDOOR' formation symbolizes a moment of unity and remembrance. It was laid out with light-colored mats on a blue backdrop, with participants dressed in red to represent vermilion. This homage connects to the mission launched in May to retaliate against terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

IAF's social media channels shared updates and images, further linking the event with themes of wellness and unity. The celebration emphasized physical well-being and the IAF's ethos of 'People First Mission Always,' resonating with the vision of global harmony inspired by Prime Minister's address.

(With inputs from agencies.)

