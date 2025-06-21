Left Menu

Raveena Tandon Inspires Fans with Yoga and Upcoming Comedy Role

Raveena Tandon celebrated the International Day of Yoga by sharing her inspiring yoga routine, featuring a playful canine companion. Professionally, she recently starred in 'Patna Shukla' and is set to appear in the star-studded comedy-drama 'Welcome 3'.

Actor Raveena Tandon (Image source: Raveena's team). Image Credit: ANI
On Saturday, celebrated as the International Day of Yoga, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon took to her yoga mat, inspiring her followers to embrace this ancient form of exercise. The actress shared endearing visuals from her session, notably featuring a canine companion joining in on the mat.

In the cinematic realm, Raveena was last seen in 'Patna Shukla', a film that resonated with audiences for its emotional depth and poignant social themes. Produced by Arbaaz Khan and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the movie featured a powerhouse ensemble, including actors Satish Kaushik and Manav Vij.

Looking ahead, Raveena is set to star in 'Welcome 3', the latest installment of the popular 'Welcome' comedy franchise. The production, currently underway, promises a stellar cast with notable names like Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and Paresh Rawal. Enthusiasts eagerly await the film's anticipated arrival on the silver screen.

