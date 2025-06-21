Diplomats Unite for International Day of Yoga Celebration

Diplomats from around the globe and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gathered at Nehru Park in Delhi to honor the International Day of Yoga. The event highlighted the importance of yoga in fostering global understanding and wellbeing.

Under the banner 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' the ceremony focused on the unity between human health and environmental stewardship. The presence of high-profile figures, such as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Australian High Commissioner Philip Green, underscored the event's significance.

Celebrations extended beyond Delhi, with Australian Defense and diplomatic staff partaking in a special session in Canberra. The integration of themes like health and a playful 'puppy yoga' brought an innovative twist to traditional practice, promoting both physical and mental wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)