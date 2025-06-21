Left Menu

Tragic Farewell: The Passing of Young Dreamer Irfan Shaikh

Irfan Shaikh, a young cabin crew member aboard the ill-fated Air India flight AI 171, received an emotional farewell as he was laid to rest in Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra. His remains were identified after a DNA match following the crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 241 lives on board and 29 on the ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:39 IST
Tragic Farewell: The Passing of Young Dreamer Irfan Shaikh
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartrending farewell, family and friends gathered to lay Irfan Shaikh, a beloved crew member of the ill-fated Air India flight, to rest in Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra. The young aviation professional was one of the many lives lost in the catastrophic crash last week in Ahmedabad.

Irfan, just 22 years old, joined the aviation industry with high aspirations and had been working as a cabin crew member following his graduation. His journey saw him initially working with Vistara, but his career took a turn with the Air India-Vistara merger, opening opportunities on international routes.

Sadly, the tragic crash of flight AI 171, which collided with a building shortly after take-off, not only claimed 270 lives but also shattered the vibrant dreams of a promising young individual, leaving a deep void for his loved ones and colleagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025