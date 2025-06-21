Tragic Farewell: The Passing of Young Dreamer Irfan Shaikh

In a heartrending farewell, family and friends gathered to lay Irfan Shaikh, a beloved crew member of the ill-fated Air India flight, to rest in Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra. The young aviation professional was one of the many lives lost in the catastrophic crash last week in Ahmedabad.

Irfan, just 22 years old, joined the aviation industry with high aspirations and had been working as a cabin crew member following his graduation. His journey saw him initially working with Vistara, but his career took a turn with the Air India-Vistara merger, opening opportunities on international routes.

Sadly, the tragic crash of flight AI 171, which collided with a building shortly after take-off, not only claimed 270 lives but also shattered the vibrant dreams of a promising young individual, leaving a deep void for his loved ones and colleagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)