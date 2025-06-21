Yoga with Yamuna: Rekha Gupta's Vision for a Cleaner River and Healthy Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated the International Day of Yoga by performing yoga on the Yamuna's banks, advocating for its cleanliness. Joined by ministers and locals, Gupta envisioned the river as a future cruise path and emphasized public participation in its rejuvenation alongside promoting a healthier Delhi.
On the banks of the Yamuna, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked the International Day of Yoga by not just performing yoga, but also pledging to rejuvenate the river for future cruise services. Her initiative, part of a larger 'Yoga with Yamuna' event, brought together ministers, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, and local citizens.
Gupta commended her government's departments for their collective effort in organizing successful yoga celebrations across 11 locations in Delhi, emphasizing the river's potential for a clean and pollution-free future. The chief minister also highlighted the efforts to enhance the Yamuna's cleanliness as part of her broader vision for transforming Delhi into the country's health capital.
In addition to advocating for the river's cleanliness, Gupta underscored the importance of daily yoga practice for a prosperous nation. She attributed the global recognition of Yoga Day to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and urged community involvement in environmental initiatives, positioning yoga as a vital cultural heritage.
