Yoga in Islam: Clash Between Tradition and Modern Practice

A prominent Muslim cleric has expressed support for practicing yoga within mosques and madrassas but remains strongly opposed to 'Surya Namaskar,' citing its contradiction with Islamic beliefs.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, participated in International Yoga Day celebrations, reiterating his opposition to Surya Namaskar, which translates to sun salutation in Hindu tradition.

While advocating for the health benefits of yoga, especially for women, Razvi urged inclusive participation regardless of religious beliefs, highlighting the practice's non-religious origins and emphasizing its potential to enhance well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)