Tragic Farewell: Marathi Actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar's Untimely Demise

In a tragic incident reported from Mumbai, Marathi actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar allegedly took his own life in his Goregaon West residence. The 34-year-old, who had performed in serials, plays, and films, is believed to have hung himself from a ceiling fan, reportedly due to depression over lack of work, police revealed on Saturday.

The unfortunate episode unfolded when his wife returned home last Friday night and found the door locked. Upon failing to receive any response from inside, she sought help from neighbors and contacted the police, leading to the discovery of Ghadigaonkar's body. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

Authorities from the Goregaon police station indicated that the popular Marathi actor had been battling depression and had turned to alcohol as he struggled with unemployment in the film industry. A case of accidental death has been registered, sparking further investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)