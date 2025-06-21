Tamil Nadu Embraces International Yoga Day: A Massive Celebration of Unity and Wellness
International Yoga Day was celebrated with fervor in Tamil Nadu, with Governor R N Ravi leading a massive yoga session in Madurai. Various leaders, including Union Minister L Murugan and Health Minister Ma Subramanian, participated in events highlighting yoga's benefits, emphasizing its role in health and wellness.
- Country:
- India
International Yoga Day was celebrated enthusiastically across Tamil Nadu, with a massive gathering in Madurai led by Governor R N Ravi capturing significant attention. The event saw the participation of 10,000 students, organized by the Velammal Group of Institutions.
Union Minister L Murugan and former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan joined celebrations in Chennai and Gudiyatham, respectively, highlighting yoga's health benefits. State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, a yoga advocate, extolled its virtues, emphasizing its role in disease prevention and mental wellbeing.
The day also witnessed participation from the Armed Forces, showcasing their commitment to holistic health through yoga. BJP national co-incharge Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy praised Prime Minister Modi's efforts in promoting yoga globally. Educational institutions and Southern Railway also marked the occasion with various events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goa Health Minister Demands Accountability at GMCH
Controversy in Goa: Health Minister and CM Spar Over Doctor's Suspension
Medical Ruckus: Goa's Health Minister Clashes with Senior Doctor in Public
Goa Health Minister's Apology Amid Medical Protest
Goa Medical College Erupts in Protest: Doctors Demand Public Apology from Health Minister