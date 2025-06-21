Global Wellness Rooted in India's 'Sarve Santu Niramaya' Philosophy
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized at an event marking the 11th International Day of Yoga that the global vision of collective wellness aligns with India's 'Sarve Santu Niramaya' philosophy. The event featured initiatives to promote yoga, including family and youth-focused events, supported by Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted India's philosophy of 'Sarve Santu Niramaya' or 'May all be healthy' as the foundation for global wellness. She spoke at an event celebrating the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) at the Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management.
The event, marking its inception in 2015, has evolved into a powerful global health movement. Notable initiatives such as 'Yoga with Family' and youth-focused 'Yoga Unplugged' contests launched on platforms like MyGov and MyBharat encourage mass participation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a live session of the 'Common Yoga Protocol,' after which Sitharaman participated in a yoga session alongside practitioners from the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga. Krishan Pal Gurjar emphasized the government's goal to integrate yoga into every city and village to promote national health and strength.
