Unveiling Ancient Timekeeping Traditions: Zero Shadow Day at Dongla

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav witnessed a unique natural event, the 'zero shadow', at the Varahamihira Astronomical Observatory located in Dongla. This curious phenomenon occurs every June 21 during the summer solstice when the shadow of the conical instrument, 'Shanku Yantra', vanishes at 12:28 PM.

During his visit, Chief Minister Yadav elaborated on the intricate concepts of time variation and calendar calculations derived from solar movements, drawing on the rich Indian knowledge tradition. Yadav's presentation highlighted Dongla's historic role as a hub for ancient time calculation, emphasizing the intent to restore its significance.

Chief Minister Yadav engaged with students, sharing insights into the Sanatan culture's emphasis on scientific education and cultural propagation. The ancient Indian tradition of embedding science into everyday life has kept this cultural heritage vibrant, according to Yadav, promoting welfare through education and science rather than power struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)