Celebrating Yoga's Global Journey: Gurugram's International Yoga Day Festivities

Gurugram marked the 11th International Yoga Day with the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' and 'Yoga with Drug-Free Haryana,' as reported on Saturday. The primary celebration took place at the Chaudhary Surendra Singh Cricket Pavilion in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, headlined by cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh.

Minister Singh highlighted the global movement of yoga, attributing its rise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts. He noted that yoga's influence extends beyond physical exercise, fostering harmony with oneself and the environment. Singh urged residents to integrate yoga into their lives and contribute to a drug-free, environmentally-friendly Haryana.

Noteworthy attendees included actresses Malaika Arora, who taught yoga at the DLF Club, and Sonal Chauhan, who shared fitness insights at Elan Epic Mall. Celebrations extended to block levels, with local MLAs leading events and promoting yoga's holistic benefits across the district.

