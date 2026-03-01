Left Menu

Health Sector Faces Turbulence Amid Market Debuts and Vaccine Innovations

A summary of current health news briefs, including Generate Biomedicines' weak Nasdaq debut, Aardvark Therapeutics pausing a trial over safety concerns, Merck's layoffs due to Gardasil sales decline, Moderna's vaccine approval, and a rise in measles cases in South Carolina, among other global health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:26 IST
Health Sector Faces Turbulence Amid Market Debuts and Vaccine Innovations

In the health sector this week, Generate Biomedicines experienced a shaky start to its Nasdaq debut. Shares fell over 6% on Friday, translating to a $1.91 billion valuation, amid cautious investor sentiment. The firm, from Somerville, Massachusetts, opened shares at $15, slightly below its IPO price of $16, having secured a $400 million capital boost just the day prior.

Aardvark Therapeutics made headlines, opting to pause its late-stage trial for an experimental rare genetic disease treatment due to observed heart-related side effects during safety monitoring. This trial pause reflects the company's prioritization of participant safety.

In other developments, Merck announced plans to downsize its workforce by about 150 employees at its North Carolina facility following a decline in Gardasil sales. Meanwhile, Moderna received European regulatory support for its COVID and flu combination vaccine, potentially a first in targeting both diseases in a single dose for the population aged 50 and over.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies in Super Eights match of T20 World Cup in Kolkata.

India win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies in Super Eights match of T20...

 Global
2
PM Modi slams DMK, alleges it steals from 'poor, youth, farmers; such corrupt govt has no moral right to continue.'

PM Modi slams DMK, alleges it steals from 'poor, youth, farmers; such corrup...

 India
3
Condemnation Sparks Amidst US-Israel-Iran Conflict

Condemnation Sparks Amidst US-Israel-Iran Conflict

 India
4
'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madurai rally, assures clean, efficient governance.

'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026