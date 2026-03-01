Health Sector Faces Turbulence Amid Market Debuts and Vaccine Innovations

In the health sector this week, Generate Biomedicines experienced a shaky start to its Nasdaq debut. Shares fell over 6% on Friday, translating to a $1.91 billion valuation, amid cautious investor sentiment. The firm, from Somerville, Massachusetts, opened shares at $15, slightly below its IPO price of $16, having secured a $400 million capital boost just the day prior.

Aardvark Therapeutics made headlines, opting to pause its late-stage trial for an experimental rare genetic disease treatment due to observed heart-related side effects during safety monitoring. This trial pause reflects the company's prioritization of participant safety.

In other developments, Merck announced plans to downsize its workforce by about 150 employees at its North Carolina facility following a decline in Gardasil sales. Meanwhile, Moderna received European regulatory support for its COVID and flu combination vaccine, potentially a first in targeting both diseases in a single dose for the population aged 50 and over.

