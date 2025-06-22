From Courtrooms to Catwalks: A Star-Studded Week in Entertainment

In a series of riveting updates from the entertainment world, U.S. singer Chris Brown has pleaded not guilty to an assault charge in a UK court, stemming from an alleged 2023 nightclub incident involving a tequila bottle.

Meanwhile, film star Brad Pitt has taken his on-screen racing role to the next level by driving a real Formula One car at Austin's Circuit of the Americas this week. Notably absent from the spotlight, fashion legend Giorgio Armani will miss Milan's Men's Fashion Week for the first time, as he recuperates at home.

As Venice braces for Jeff Bezos' anticipated wedding, city residents are divided over the impending tapestry of glitz. Elsewhere, BTS's Suga has completed mandatory military service, and in legal news, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces troubling allegations from his former assistant in a sex trafficking trial.

