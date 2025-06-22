Rider Strong Reveals 'Boy Meets World' Breakdown Over Rehearsal Frustration

Rider Strong, actor and director, opened up about a significant 'breakdown' he experienced during rehearsals for the beloved sitcom 'Boy Meets World'. Speaking on the podcast Pod Meets World, Strong discussed the emotional challenges tied to his character, Shawn Hunter, during the filming of the sixth season's "Getting Hitched" episode.

The episode placed Hunter in a tense scenario where he ignored calls from his half-brother Jack and dealt with the recent death of his father, Chet. Despite the emotional depth of these scenes, Strong revealed he was frustrated, feeling his character had become repetitive. "It's like saying the same thing every week," Strong recalled thinking at the time.

Despite his initial feelings, Strong has since recognized the quality of the script and the emotional expression it allowed his character. Stress from the storyline, added to the overall pressure of the show, perhaps contributed to his distress at that time. Strong later reprised the role in the series' spinoff, 'Girl Meets World'.

