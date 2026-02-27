Left Menu

Sriram Raghavan Unveils Emotional Journey Behind War Drama 'Ikkis'

Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan discusses the mixed reception to his biographical war drama 'Ikkis', based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal's life. Despite positive reviews, the film struggled in theaters. Raghavan, known for thrillers, explores the emotional depth of war, aiming for success on streaming platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 13:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Sriram Raghavan has shared insights on the unexpected reception of his war drama 'Ikkis', which chronicles the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Despite garnering critical praise for its peace-focused narrative, the film did not perform as expected in theaters.

Released on January 1, 'Ikkis' features Agastya Nanda as the war hero and highlights two intertwined storylines: the young recruit's brave actions during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and his elderly father's journey to Pakistan years later. Raghavan hopes the film will find its audience on streaming platforms.

Reflecting on his career and the industry's current challenges, Raghavan noted the difficulties of navigating the film world with two recent flops. He remains on the lookout for compelling narratives, inspired by his previous collaboration with cinema legends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

