Left Menu

Clash of Traditions: Abu Azmi's Comments Spark Controversy

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party president Abu Azmi highlighted that while Muslims have not complained about the 'wari' foot march, leaders like Yogi Adityanath oppose street namaz. His comments drew a rebuttal from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, who argued it fosters discord against Muslims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 21:03 IST
Clash of Traditions: Abu Azmi's Comments Spark Controversy
Abu Azmi
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi faced backlash on Sunday following remarks about the 'wari' foot march to Pandharpur, a tradition that sees Hindu devotees traveling to the temple town annually. Azmi stated that Muslims have never protested this event while accusing some leaders of fostering division by opposing street prayers.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Azmi's comments as attention-seeking, while Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske suggested such statements create tensions within the Muslim community. Mhaske noted the peaceful and disciplined nature of the wari tradition, in which participants tread along the roadsides.

Azmi, while addressing the media, emphasized peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Hindus during such events. He claimed that accusations against Muslims for offering prayers on roads are unfair, especially when cultural celebrations also occupy public spaces. The annual procession is set to reach Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025