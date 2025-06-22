Clash of Traditions: Abu Azmi's Comments Spark Controversy

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi faced backlash on Sunday following remarks about the 'wari' foot march to Pandharpur, a tradition that sees Hindu devotees traveling to the temple town annually. Azmi stated that Muslims have never protested this event while accusing some leaders of fostering division by opposing street prayers.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Azmi's comments as attention-seeking, while Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske suggested such statements create tensions within the Muslim community. Mhaske noted the peaceful and disciplined nature of the wari tradition, in which participants tread along the roadsides.

Azmi, while addressing the media, emphasized peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Hindus during such events. He claimed that accusations against Muslims for offering prayers on roads are unfair, especially when cultural celebrations also occupy public spaces. The annual procession is set to reach Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi.

