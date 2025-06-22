Bollywood Mourns as Business Tycoon Sunjay Kapur Passes Away

The Bollywood community and family members hosted a prayer meet in New Delhi to honor the late businessman Sunjay Kapur on Sunday. Among those present were his ex-wife, actress Karisma Kapoor, who attended with their children, Samaira and Kiaan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan also lent their support.

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor, who share two children, had divorced in 2016. After the separation, Kapur remarried Priya Sachdev. Known for his prowess in the automotive industry as Chairman of Sona Comstar, Sunjay Kapur reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest, potentially triggered by a bee sting, during a polo match in England.

The final rites took place at Lodhi Road Cremation Ground on June 19, attended by family and close associates. Family friend and actor Suhel Seth confirmed the news, expressing condolences on social media. Kapur is remembered not only for his leadership but also his passion for polo, leaving behind his wife Priya, and four children.

(With inputs from agencies.)