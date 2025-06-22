Generous Donation Fuels Pilgrim Transport at Tirumala

A significant donation has bolstered the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) transportation services with the addition of a new bus. The vehicle, worth approximately Rs 35 lakh, was gifted to aid in the transport of pilgrims visiting the revered shrine of Lord Venkateshwara.

The ceremonial handover was conducted in front of the Srivari temple with Temple Deputy Executive Officer Lokanatham and other authorities present. This generous contribution is set to improve internal transit services, especially during peak darshan seasons and large religious congregations.

According to a TTD release, the new bus is expected to play a critical role in easing pilgrim movement within the Tirumala vicinity, ensuring smoother and more efficient travel experiences for visitors to the sacred site.

(With inputs from agencies.)