Generous Donation Fuels Pilgrim Transport at Tirumala

A bus, valued at Rs 35 lakh, was donated to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to boost transportation services for pilgrims visiting the temple of Lord Venkateshwara. The donation ceremony took place in the presence of temple officials, aimed at enhancing transit services during peak seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 22-06-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A significant donation has bolstered the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) transportation services with the addition of a new bus. The vehicle, worth approximately Rs 35 lakh, was gifted to aid in the transport of pilgrims visiting the revered shrine of Lord Venkateshwara.

The ceremonial handover was conducted in front of the Srivari temple with Temple Deputy Executive Officer Lokanatham and other authorities present. This generous contribution is set to improve internal transit services, especially during peak darshan seasons and large religious congregations.

According to a TTD release, the new bus is expected to play a critical role in easing pilgrim movement within the Tirumala vicinity, ensuring smoother and more efficient travel experiences for visitors to the sacred site.

