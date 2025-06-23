Left Menu

Cinema Under Siege: The Bollywood Struggle During Emergency

During India's Emergency (1975-77), the film industry faced severe censorship. Notable figures like Kishore Kumar and films such as 'Aandhi' and 'Kissa Kursi Ka' were targeted. Dev Anand protested by forming a political party. The period reflected heightened creativity amidst oppression, influencing cinematic expressions like Amitabh Bachchan's 'Angry Young Man'.

Cinema Under Siege: The Bollywood Struggle During Emergency
During the tumultuous Emergency years in India from 1975 to 1977, the film industry was hit hard by government censorship. Prominent artist Kishore Kumar faced bans from All India Radio and Doordarshan for his non-compliance with government directives.

Politically charged films such as 'Aandhi' and 'Kissa Kursi Ka' were banned or destroyed. This suppression was part of a broader governmental crackdown on free expression, spurring actors like Dev Anand to form political movements in opposition.

Despite adversity, the period inspired a surge in creativity, as seen in films like 'Sholay' and the rise of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Angry Young Man'. The events serve as a historical lesson on the resilience of art under duress.

