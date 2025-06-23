Wings to Our Hopes: A Vision for Viksit Bharat
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released 'Wings to Our Hopes-Volume II', a collection of President Droupadi Murmu's speeches. The book highlights her vision for a developed India by 2047, covering topics from innovation to women’s contributions. Singh praised it as a guiding light for future generations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled 'Wings to Our Hopes-Volume II', a collection of speeches by President Droupadi Murmu. The book, which includes 51 speeches delivered during her second year in office, serves as a testament to her vision for a developed India by 2047.
The release also saw the presence of Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and L Murugan, underscoring the importance of Murmu's insights on innovation, women's contributions, and cultural heritage. Rajnath Singh lauded the book as a 'karma granth' that reflects the essence of the government's goal to build a Viksit Bharat.
Singh emphasized the book's relevance as a guiding light for preserving India's glorious heritage while embracing progressive thoughts. Highlighting the president's values of courage, hard work, and equality, he commended her influence as a leader who inspires through both her words and actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The world saw this change during the recent Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh in Dehradun.
On every matter related to national security, we have changed both attitude and way of action of govt: Rajnath Singh in Dehradun.
Terrorists killed people in Pahalgam asking their religion; we didn't ask their 'dharm' but hit back seeing their 'karm': Rajnath Singh.
Operation Sindoor succeeded in injecting fear in minds of terrorists: Defence minister Rajnath Singh.
Operation Sindoor achieved all objectives: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at event at Rashtrapati Bhavan complex.