Wings to Our Hopes: A Vision for Viksit Bharat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released 'Wings to Our Hopes-Volume II', a collection of President Droupadi Murmu's speeches. The book highlights her vision for a developed India by 2047, covering topics from innovation to women’s contributions. Singh praised it as a guiding light for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled 'Wings to Our Hopes-Volume II', a collection of speeches by President Droupadi Murmu. The book, which includes 51 speeches delivered during her second year in office, serves as a testament to her vision for a developed India by 2047.

The release also saw the presence of Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and L Murugan, underscoring the importance of Murmu's insights on innovation, women's contributions, and cultural heritage. Rajnath Singh lauded the book as a 'karma granth' that reflects the essence of the government's goal to build a Viksit Bharat.

Singh emphasized the book's relevance as a guiding light for preserving India's glorious heritage while embracing progressive thoughts. Highlighting the president's values of courage, hard work, and equality, he commended her influence as a leader who inspires through both her words and actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

