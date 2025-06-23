Wings to Our Hopes: A Vision for Viksit Bharat

In a significant event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled 'Wings to Our Hopes-Volume II', a collection of speeches by President Droupadi Murmu. The book, which includes 51 speeches delivered during her second year in office, serves as a testament to her vision for a developed India by 2047.

The release also saw the presence of Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and L Murugan, underscoring the importance of Murmu's insights on innovation, women's contributions, and cultural heritage. Rajnath Singh lauded the book as a 'karma granth' that reflects the essence of the government's goal to build a Viksit Bharat.

Singh emphasized the book's relevance as a guiding light for preserving India's glorious heritage while embracing progressive thoughts. Highlighting the president's values of courage, hard work, and equality, he commended her influence as a leader who inspires through both her words and actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)