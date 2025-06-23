Modi Unveils Visionary 'Museum Map of India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a pivotal meeting of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society in Delhi on Monday. During the session, he proposed a groundbreaking concept—a 'Museum Map of India' that aims to unify the cultural and informational landscape of museums across the nation.

The Prime Minister highlighted the indispensable role technology plays in modernizing museums and advocated the creation of a comprehensive national database. This database would incorporate key metrics, including footfall and quality standards, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

Modi stressed the global significance of museums in preserving history and called for concerted efforts to increase public interest and the perceived prestige of these cultural institutions. Youth-led committees and workshops for museum staff were also suggested to rejuvenate India's museum culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)