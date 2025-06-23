Left Menu

Modi Unveils Visionary 'Museum Map of India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the PMML Society meeting, proposing a national 'Museum Map of India.' Emphasizing technology, Modi suggested a comprehensive database on museums, highlighting their cultural importance. He recommended workshops, youth committees, and enhanced public engagement to boost museums' prestige and preserve their legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:47 IST
Modi Unveils Visionary 'Museum Map of India'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a pivotal meeting of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society in Delhi on Monday. During the session, he proposed a groundbreaking concept—a 'Museum Map of India' that aims to unify the cultural and informational landscape of museums across the nation.

The Prime Minister highlighted the indispensable role technology plays in modernizing museums and advocated the creation of a comprehensive national database. This database would incorporate key metrics, including footfall and quality standards, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

Modi stressed the global significance of museums in preserving history and called for concerted efforts to increase public interest and the perceived prestige of these cultural institutions. Youth-led committees and workshops for museum staff were also suggested to rejuvenate India's museum culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025