Marc Maron's 'Panicked' Comedy Special Set to Debut on HBO Max

Marc Maron's highly anticipated comedy special 'Panicked' will premiere on HBO Max on August 1. This marks his second HBO special, offering his insightful take on today's chaotic world. Known for his hit podcast WTF, which ends this fall, Maron calls this his best work yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:51 IST
Marc Maron: Panicked (Image source: X/ @ HBO). Image Credit: ANI
Actor and musician Marc Maron's latest comedy special, titled 'Panicked', is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max beginning August 1, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. This new release marks Maron's second comedy special for HBO and his sixth stand-up special overall. While details about its content remain limited, the show is described as showcasing Maron's nuanced take on the increasingly uncertain world we live in.

In addition to his comedy work, Maron is known for hosting the long-running podcast WTF with Marc Maron, which he recently announced will conclude this fall after an impressive 16-year tenure. Maron has also appeared in Netflix's series 'Glow', the scripted series 'Maron', and currently stars in the Apple TV+ golf comedy 'Stick', according to The Hollywood Reporter. Expressing his excitement, Maron stated, 'I feel that this is the best work I've done. Everything came together: the direction, the production design, the shirt, and the bits. HBO understands me, and I'm thrilled to have this special presented by them.'

Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO Programming, Late Night and Specials, praised Maron as one of the all-time greats, highlighting his ability to deliver humor that is both piercing and unique. She expressed the network's enthusiasm for working with Maron on this second HBO special. The comedy special will air at 8:00 p.m. on HBO and be available for streaming on HBO Max. Production credits include Maron as the performer, writer, and executive producer, with executive production by David Martin, production by Avalon, and direction by Steven Feinartz, reports The Hollywood Reporter and ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

