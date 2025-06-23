Left Menu

Actor Srikanth Under Drug Abuse Investigation by Chennai Police

Actor Srikanth is being investigated by Chennai Police for drug abuse allegations. He appeared at the Nungambakkam Police Station on Monday. Srikanth's acting career began with a TV show in 1999, later debuting in films. Other actors in similar investigations include Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:19 IST
Actor Srikanth (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The Chennai Police have placed actor Srikanth under scrutiny following allegations of drug abuse. On Monday evening, Srikanth reported to the Nungambakkam Police Station in connection with the ongoing investigation. Additional details on the case remain undisclosed at this point.

Srikanth launched his acting career with K Balachander's television series Jannal - Marabu Kavithaigal in 1999, and he transitioned to the film industry with the Tamil movie Roja Kootam in 2002. This situation echoes recent events in April, when Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi were questioned by excise officials as part of a drug seizure investigation.

The investigation involving Chacko and Bhasi began after drugs were found with a woman who alleged she had used drugs in their company. The excise department's probe, based on her testimony, resulted in notices being sent to the actors, requiring their presence for questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

