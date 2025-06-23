Starz Renews 'Outlander' Prequel 'Blood of My Blood' for Season 2

Starz has announced a second season for 'Blood of My Blood,' a prequel to the acclaimed series 'Outlander.' The renewal, reported by The Hollywood Reporter, highlights the project's gripping appeal. The imminent series delves into the enthralling backstories of Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall's ancestors.

Set across two time periods, the prequel unveils the lives of Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser in 18th century Scotland, and Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp amid World War I-era Britain. Showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts lauds the dedication of the cast and crew, emphasizing their storytelling passion.

Kathryn Busby, Starz programming chief, hailed the expansion of the 'Outlander' universe. She praised the merger of the new narrative with the series' historical essence. This compelling prequel, produced alongside Sony's expert team, aims to captivate both loyal followers and newcomers to the franchise.

(With inputs from agencies.)