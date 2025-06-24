Left Menu

Stranded in Tehran: Pilgrims' Return Journey from Tension-Torn Middle East

Five pilgrims from Ballia were stranded in Iran amid Middle Eastern tensions. Thanks to efforts by the Indian and Iranian governments, they returned safely. Their pilgrimage, initially planned for seven days, extended over two weeks due to the conflict. They described the situation as tense but life remained mostly normal.

Ballia | Updated: 24-06-2025 13:20 IST
The five individuals, residents of Rasra town in Ballia district, were trapped in Tehran due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. Initially, their pilgrimage to the region was planned for seven days but extended over two weeks because of the conflict.

The pilgrims recounted their experiences, noting the frightening atmosphere but also highlighting the resilience of daily life in Iran, where shops remained open and places of worship continued to see visitors. The Indian Embassy and the Iranian government's active role were pivotal in their safe repatriation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

