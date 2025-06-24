Stranded in Tehran: Pilgrims' Return Journey from Tension-Torn Middle East

Amid escalating Middle Eastern tensions, five pilgrims from Ballia, India, have returned home safely after being stranded in Iran. The group expressed gratitude to both the Indian and Iranian governments for their efforts in facilitating their return.

The five individuals, residents of Rasra town in Ballia district, were trapped in Tehran due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. Initially, their pilgrimage to the region was planned for seven days but extended over two weeks because of the conflict.

The pilgrims recounted their experiences, noting the frightening atmosphere but also highlighting the resilience of daily life in Iran, where shops remained open and places of worship continued to see visitors. The Indian Embassy and the Iranian government's active role were pivotal in their safe repatriation.

(With inputs from agencies.)