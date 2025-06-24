Left Menu

F1 Experience Teaches Damson Idris New Respect for the Road

Actor Damson Idris reveals that starring in 'F1' has altered his driving habits. At the movie's New York premiere, he expressed newfound respect for Formula 1 drivers. Idris, who played Joshua Pierce alongside Brad Pitt in the film, shared highlights of his dynamic off-screen relationship with Pitt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:31 IST
F1 Experience Teaches Damson Idris New Respect for the Road
Damson Idris (Photo/Instagram/@damsonidris). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

At the New York City premiere of 'F1,' actor Damson Idris revealed how his role in the movie transformed his approach to driving in real life. He admitted that portraying a Formula 1 driver made him take to the road with a newfound sense of safety and admiration for professional racers.

Idris, who hit speeds of up to 180 mph during filming, emphasized his respect for the pressures F1 drivers face. In 'F1,' he stars as Joshua Pierce, a rookie teammate to Brad Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes—a returning Formula 1 veteran. Idris meticulously prepared by watching countless races.

Despite their characters' on-screen tension, Idris and Pitt shared a bond off-camera, with Idris recounting stories Pitt shared about meeting legends like Prince and Sidney Poitier. He praised Pitt's humility and support, highlighting their balanced on-screen relationship. Director Joseph Kosinski expressed excitement about Idris' future prospects. 'F1' opens nationwide on June 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025