F1 Experience Teaches Damson Idris New Respect for the Road

At the New York City premiere of 'F1,' actor Damson Idris revealed how his role in the movie transformed his approach to driving in real life. He admitted that portraying a Formula 1 driver made him take to the road with a newfound sense of safety and admiration for professional racers.

Idris, who hit speeds of up to 180 mph during filming, emphasized his respect for the pressures F1 drivers face. In 'F1,' he stars as Joshua Pierce, a rookie teammate to Brad Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes—a returning Formula 1 veteran. Idris meticulously prepared by watching countless races.

Despite their characters' on-screen tension, Idris and Pitt shared a bond off-camera, with Idris recounting stories Pitt shared about meeting legends like Prince and Sidney Poitier. He praised Pitt's humility and support, highlighting their balanced on-screen relationship. Director Joseph Kosinski expressed excitement about Idris' future prospects. 'F1' opens nationwide on June 27.

