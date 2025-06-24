Pope Leo XIV Inspires Joy and Honesty Among Seminarians
Pope Leo XIV encouraged seminarians to embrace joy and honesty as he launched a week-long celebration for Catholic clergy in Rome. Emphasizing positivity, Leo's message comes after Pope Francis criticized clericalism. This effort aims to address the decreasing number of clergy amid a growing Catholic population.
- Country:
- Italy
Pope Leo XIV energized thousands of seminarians on Tuesday as he launched a week-long celebration for Catholic clergy in Rome, urging them to maintain joy and honesty in their service to the church.
Transforming St. Peter's Basilica into an inspiring gathering, the event saw seminarians waving flags and expressing their enthusiasm for Leo's uplifting message. This contrasted with Pope Francis' previous criticisms of clericalism within the clergy.
As the church faces declining numbers of clergy, Leo's message aims to inspire seminarians worldwide, while also incorporating concerns raised by Francis about accompanying the poor and combating 'throwaway culture.'