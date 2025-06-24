Left Menu

Radico Khaitan Unveils Luxurious Spirits at Delhi Duty Free

Radico Khaitan Ltd introduces three of its celebrated expressions, including Rampur Indian Single Malt Barrel Blush and Kohinoor Reserve Indian Dark Rum, at Delhi Duty Free. Positioned at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the launch aims to engage global travelers with an exclusive collection that combines Indian heritage and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 18:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Radico Khaitan Ltd, a prominent homegrown alcoholic beverage company, has introduced an elite collection of its finest spirits at Delhi Duty Free. This move marks the first appearance of three of the company's celebrated expressions in the Indian travel retail sector.

Positioned prominently at Indira Gandhi International Airport amid the summer travel season, Radico Khaitan showcases a range of spirits, including Rampur Indian Single Malt Barrel Blush, Jugalbandi Indian Single Malts Editions 5 and 6, and Kohinoor Reserve Indian Dark Rum. Additionally, Rampur Select has been specially crafted for this exclusive launch.

Sanjeev Banga, President of International Business, highlights that Delhi Duty Free serves as a critical global gateway, allowing the company to reach international audiences. The newly introduced collection encapsulates India's rich tradition and innovation, offering travelers a unique experience with premium Indian spirits.

